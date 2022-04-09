DALLAS (KDAF) — Unless you’re allergic, you probably like nuts; if you’re a lover of life itself, you probably also like cookies as they’re one of the best food items to ever bless this earth.

NationalToday shared some history on the Chinese almond cookie, “Chinese almond cookies do not appear to have a set origin date or place. Some sources say that they have been adapted from the Chinese walnut cookies, which were invented in the 16th century during the Ming Dynasty. At first, the walnut cookies were considered a royal dish, however, as the years went by and the recipe was released to the public, the cookies were so popular and loved by everyone that they became quite common around the area. People adored the cookie so much that they considered it the national cookie.”

We did our best and took to Yelp to find the best almond cookies around Dallas:

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Kim Ninh Bakery

JD’s Chippery

Rabbits Bakery, located in North Dallas

Tiff’s Treats, located in North Dallas

Unrefined, located in Lakewood

A Touch of Buttercream

Stein’s Bakery, located in North Dallas

Window Seat Coffee, located in Lower Greenville

85*C Bakery Cafe