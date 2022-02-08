DALLAS (KDAF) — A 12-year-old boy shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in 1973 will be memorialized with a statue in his likeness in Pike Park.

Santos Rodriguez and his brother David were pulled from their home on July 24, 1973, and put into a Dallas patrol vehicle by officers Darrell Cain and Roy Arnold for an impromptu investigation into an $8 theft from a gas station vending machine.

In an attempt to get the children to confess to the crime, Cain played Russian roulette with Santos. The boys claimed they did not commit the crime, and the second time the officer pulled the trigger of his .357 magnum a bullet went through the head of Santos. Officers rushed Santos to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cain was arrested and found guilty of murder with malice, where he served a two-and-a-half-year sentence. Arnold was fired.

The dedication of the statue of Santos will be on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at Pike Park at the Santos Rodriguez Recreation Center (2807 Harry Hines Blvd Dallas, TX 75201). Parking will be at 2850 North Harwood St.