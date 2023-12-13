The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Santa can help deliver!

This holiday season, Santa (Paws) is coming to town to deliver your new adopted pet straight to your home. Petco Love, the national non-profit dedicated to helping pets find loving homes is offering a Santa Deliveries service to adopters during its Mega Merry Adoption Weekend on Dec. 16-17.

The Mega Merry Adoption Weekend is aiming to find homes for over 7,200 shelter pets. Every adoption fee will be waived and adopted pets will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

For rescuers in Dallas, new owners will get their new best friend personally delivered by Santa himself and elves on Christmas Eve or Day. Adopters in those cities should refer to each organization for further details on availability and time slots.

Petco Love is also awarding grants to select regional shelter organizations to support each one’s mission to help pets in need find a loving home this holiday season.