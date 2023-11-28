The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Calling all pet lovers! Son of a Butcher is hosting the third annual Santa Paws adoption event this Saturday, Dec. 2, in partnership with Dallas County’s Humane Society.

Adoptions will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Slider Bar, located at 2026 Greenville Ave.

The event include unbeatable holiday vibes, treats for all (for human and furry friends), and the dog adoption drive. Give the gift of a forever home this holiday season!

Best of all? Admission is free! Bring your family, friends, and four-legged companions for a day filled with love, joy, and the magic of the holiday season.

For more information, call (469) 862-8780.

