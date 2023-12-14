DALLAS (KDAF) — We know, the holidays are officially here! But sometimes you need a break from the holiday hustle and bustle! National Sangria is on Dec. 20 but Village Burger Bar is planning to celebrate all month lunch.

During the weekend Sangria at the bar will be at $4 per glass and $12 per bottle every Saturday. Village Burger Bar has four locations: West Village, Allen, Legacy Plano and North Dallas.

Not a sangria drinker? That’s fine, they also offer wells for $4 all day every day!

Courtesy of Village Burger Bar

Mike and Susan Matta, the owners of the family-owned and operated VBB restaurants, are also known for their burgers! Hence Burgers in the name, the store currently carries six different specialty burgers.

From The Better Cheddar Burger to the Southwest Turkey Burger, there is something on the menu for everybody! A burger would definitely pair well with a Saturday Sangria at the Village Burger Var.