DALLAS (KDAF) – Some of the greatest names to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys will mean something more to a neighborhood in San Antonio.

Your new home address could be on Staubach Way, Irvin Path, Dak Avenue, Novacek Boulevard, Aikman Way, Emmitt Pass, or even Witten Drive.

Located west of Loop 1604 on Galm Road, Prescott Oaks (dubbed after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott) on Dak Avenue, is a community with houses for sale on streets named after famous Cowboys players.

The community of Prescott Oaks has homes available starting at $344,990 with offerings of three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and an ideal location. You can learn more about this community and neighborhood here.