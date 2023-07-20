The video above is a promotional video on a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t know who Sam Hunt is … where have you been?

This Country rockstar just released his new EP during Mother’s Day and is now taking his music to Dallas on his Summer On The Outskirts tour.

This will be his tenth year traveling the country with his band, and Hunt will be in Dallas on Aug. 19, according to his Instagram. Don’t miss Sam Hunt live at the Dos Equis Pavilion. You can purchase tickets here.

If you aren’t able to make it to his Dallas performance, Hunt will be in Houston on Aug. 18 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. You can find tickets for that event here.

Either way, we don’t have to have any more “house parties” since Sam Hunt is bringing the party to us. Don’t miss out on the chance to see him live!