DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is a big melting pot of all different types of culture and food. When it comes to halal food, Texas has a variety of options for you to choose from, but for the first time ever the best will all be available in one place!

The Halal Food Festival will take place on Oct. 28 at the Rough Riders Stadium in Friso, Texas. Merging culture, food and excitement for all! The festival will include a free bouncy house, balloon artists, face painting and even a petting zoo!

If you don’t know what Halal food is: it is food that is free from harmful ingredients, including pork, or alcohol and it is prepared with minimal suffering to the animal. The food doesn’t pertain anything that would be considered harmful to the Islamic culture.

For those who are not Muslim, you are still able to indulge! Halal is overall a healthier option for the consumer and the animal as you can eat it knowing it’s free from bacteria and other harmful substances.

“Everything is BIGGER in Texas! And that includes the variety of amazing halal food options we have across the great state of Texas! For the first time ever, the BEST halal food spots from all over the state will be serving their delicious food in one place! So strap on your boots and get ready for the first-ever Texas Halal Fest! You do not want to miss this historic event! YEEHAW!” the festival website read.

Over 100+ vendors will be in attendance at this public free-entry event. Registration is required. For more information, visit their website.