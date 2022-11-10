DALLAS (KDAF) — If you love good barbeque sauce and supporting the troops, here is a deal for you.

Ahead of Veterans Day, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has announced a partnership with the Texas-based, veteran-owned BBQ business Grill Your A** Off.

These companies have joined forces to launch the Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce, with 100% of profits from each bottle sold supporting veterans.

50% of the proceeds will go to Grill Your A** Off while the remaining 50% will benefit The Independence Fund, a non-profit that helps restore the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual independence of veterans.

“We are longtime fans of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and were thrilled when they approached us to collaborate on a BBQ sauce,” said Jason Murff, CEO of Grill Your A** Off. “We’re proud to have created a versatile sauce that highlights the distinct taste of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, and prouder yet to do it in a way that supports our veteran community. As a veteran-owned business, we make it a priority to give back to those who have served, and we value Sailor Jerry for sharing this commitment.”

Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Officials say the sauce is a smooth and smoky tomato-based sauce that brings the signature spiced rum taste to the forefront with a kick of sweet heat.

Get your bottle here.