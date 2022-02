ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — SafeHaven of Tarrant County says its shelters and hotline will still be open no matter the weather conditions.

SafeHaven is the only state-designated family violence center in Tarrant County and works to end domestic violence in a two-fold manner: keeping victims safe and holding offenders accountable.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, officials urge you to call the hotline at 1-877-701-7233.