DALLAS (KDAF) — Saaya is a Mediterranean restaurant and lounge that truly feels like an escape!

Their experience goes beyond their flavorful Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is set up as a “mezze” meaning they can order a bunch of dishes and share across the table. “A lot of [our dishes] come from the Middle East, Greece, Santorini the islands out there… Also Lebanon, some Pakistani flavors, too. We just wanted a real worldly flavor profile,” said Chef Rodman of Saaya

Guests can order hookah outside, rent out a karaoke “dome” or sip on a cocktail while enjoying live entertainment such as belly dancers!

The outside area is a must-see, however, seating works as a first come first serve basis. Find out more about this Mediterranean oasis here.