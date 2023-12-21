DALLAS (KDAF) — Ryan Gosling has released a new EP of “I’m Just Ken,” the viral song from the Barbie film soundtrack, just in time for Christmas.

The EP from Gosling and music producer Mark Ronson includes three new editions of the song, including “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Cover).”

See the official music video for the “Merry Kristmas Barbie” version here, featuring Gosling and Ronson performing with a live band.