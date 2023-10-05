So far the organization has raised over $20,000 with a goal of $75,000.

DALLAS (KDAF)— Fort Worth Stockyards is fighting cancer with their John Wayne Grit Series.

The 5K marathon will be hosted on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Run for a family member, for your best friend or to support those in the race to fight cancer. The goal is to raise enough money to fund novel and innovative programs that improve cancer research across the board — including its patients.

“The Fort Worth Stockyards 5K benefits John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take helps advance the fight against cancer through pioneering cancer research and programs. Run in honor of family and friends who have been affected by cancer. Your registration and fundraising efforts make it possible for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation to fund novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness and support,” the John Wayne website explained.

You can fundraise for free registration or pay to register on their website. Find out more about the marathon and what you can do to support here.