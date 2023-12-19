The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Major Rugby League has experienced a surge in new fans and Dallas has joined the fandom!

The Dallas Jackals are heading into their third season in the league with the second fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Rodd Newhouse, COO, says the league is excited for what’s to come.

“Fans are ready for a new season, and our team is ready to push the evolution of Major League Rugby forward,” expressed Rodd Newhouse, COO of Dallas Jackals. “We’ve made some exciting additions to our roster to complement the return of some of our top players from 2023. We are committed to providing an exciting and family-friendly pro sports experience,” Newhouse said.

The Dallas Jackals play their first home match on March 1 against the Miami Sharks, followed by a faceoff against Houston’s SaberCats on March 16.

The 2024 season marks the 7th for the league and the third season for the Dallas Jackals. See the full schedule below and get updates on all things Dallas Jackals on their website.