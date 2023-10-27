The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series, and these bars and restaurants are offering some of the best views and best deals for fans in the metroplex.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is stepping up to bat just in time for the World Series. With deals including your choice of three of five select mouth-watering appetizers for just $35 and Happy Hour Monday to Friday from 4pm-7pm including $6 select premium liquors, $7 signature martinis, $7 select house cocktails, $6 wine by the glass, 50% off select bar bites and more. The Original Gastrobar is conveniently located just ten minutes away from Globe Life stadium in Arlington Heights off I-20 and has several other locations around the metroplex.

Serious Pizza

Serious Pizza presents an exclusive gameday special available only during the Rangers and Diamondbacks World Series. On game days, you can enjoy “The Grand Slam” special, featuring 2 large 18-inch, 2-topping pizzas for just $22, perfect for dining in or taking out. Looking to complement your meal with a refreshing beverage? Show your support for the Texas Rangers by trying Serious Pizza’s $5 World Series Swirl. It’s a delightful blend of red and blue house-made frozen cocktails, available exclusively in-store.

Dirty Bones

Dirty Bones World Series Game Day Special is sure to hit a home run! Guests can savor 50 boneless wings with a choice of up to 5 flavors, along with chips and triple dips, mini corn dogs, and jalapeno poppers, all for just $95 whether you dine in or opt for takeout. This exclusive offer is available on World Series Game Days, starting on Friday, October 27th. For another fantastic game day option, Dirty Bones has a $10 Wagyu Chili Dog Special, open to all guests who sport Texas Rangers gear! To quench your thirst, be sure to check out the Average Joe Bucket, designed to provide drinks for your entire team.

STIRR

STIRR is excited to support the Rangers during the World Series. When guests dine in at STIRR on Rangers’ game days throughout the World Series, they will receive a complimentary order of Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls with a minimum purchase of $50 or more.

Dog Haus Biergarten

Located just up the street from Rangers Stadium, Dog Haus’ Arlington Highlands location is hoping the Rangers “slide” to victory with $1 off two (2) cheeseburger or roadside sliders or $4 off a 6-pack of chopped cheese sliders. Guests can also raise a glass to the team with $2 off draft beer and wine, $3 off Haus cocktails, and $3 off beer & shot combos.

(Offers valid M-F from 3-6 p.m. and 9 to close, and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.)

Vidorra Cocina

In celebration of the Dallas Texas Ranger’s battling their way to the 2023 World Series, Vidorra invites guests to raise a toast to the Home Team with red and blue Frozen Ranger Rita’s, available all day on World Series game days!

Twin Peaks

With dozens of TVs, a state-of-the-art sound system, ice cold beer and made-from-scratch food, Twin Peaks is the hottest place to watch the Fall Classic. Twin Peaks will also be giving away Rangers jerseys to lucky fans each game, and the restaurant is offering hot daily specials, including $3.99 Cheap Shots and $5 select cocktails daily, all day every day at locations across the metroplex.