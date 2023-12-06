The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — From bars to radio plays to decadent decorations, here are some Christmas events and pop-ups happening in Dallas/Fort Worth through the holidays.

Miracle on Harwood Street

Check out the pop-up at British pub Harwood Arms.

Tiki Christmas Bar

Get into the spirit at Down ‘n Out.

‘Home Alone’ Photo Op

Stop by the infamous Home Alone sign in the alleyway by Eno’s Pizza Tavern for a free holiday-themed photo op.

The Tipsy Elf

See more about the Tipsy Elf, which is returning to Dallas for the fourth year in a row.

Yellow Rosa

Snow may be rare in Texas, but Yellow Rosa is making it snow every 30 minutes. inside their holiday pop-up.

Brunch at Brewed

Step into a winter wonderland pop-up at Brewed in Fort Worth.

Leela’s Wine Bar

Enjoy Holiday House, the holiday themed pop-up from Leela’s Wine Bar, until Jan. 1.

Holiday Wreath Making Classes

Odd Leaf Apothecary is hosting a holiday wreath-making class for the holidays.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Live Radio Play

The Mesquite Arts Theatre Presents: It’s A Wonderful Life — Adapted by Joe Landry.

Children’s Puppet Theater

North Park Center is offering a variety of family-friendly puppet shows for the holidays.

Christmas at the Anatole

The annual Christmas at the Hilton Anatole holiday extravaganza is back, from Dec. 8 to 30.

The Adolphus

The Adolphus Hotel just announced the opening of its rooftop Winter Ski Lodge, available through the holidays.

The Most Decorated Home in DFW

For the past 20 years, the Burkman family has been decorating their home in Frisco for the holidays.

Dallas Zoo Lights

New interactive features make the Dallas Zoo Lights the best holiday experience in town.

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

The Dallas Cowboys will host the 7th annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16.