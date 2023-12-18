DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re still looking for a place to spend Christmas, we’ve got the roundup right here. For all the delicious food and drinks without the hassle of cooking or cleaning up, here are some Dallas restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Bar Louie

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Bar Louie with a Sunday brunch filled with $3 mimosas, $15 pitchers and an array of breakfast choices like the Double B&E Sandwich and Avocado Toast to help fuel your last-minute holiday shopping. Prices and participation vary by location, please check your local Bar Louie for details.

Credit: Bar Louie

The Finch

The Finch will be offering a 3-course meal and wine pairing for Christmas Eve Dinner; guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne with all orders.

All locations of The Finch are open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

STIRR

All locations of STIRR are open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Villa Azur

Villa Azur will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Vidorra

All locations of Vidorra are open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Serious Pizza

All locations of Serious Pizza are open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Perry’s

Spend Christmas Eve with Perry’s and enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting at $69 per person when you dine at 5:30 p.m. or earlier and $79 per person after 5:45 p.m. Reservations are limited. To-Go Offer: Feast at home this Christmas with the Holiday Feast for 4 To-Go available Dec. 23-24. This package includes a choice of family portion soup or salad, choice of two family style sides and a 3 lb. Prime Rib for $165.

Credit: Perry’s Steakhouse

Saaya Lounge

Saaya Lounge is open on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Rustic

The Rustic is open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex

Joe Leo is open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel is open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sushi Marquee

Sushi Marquee is open Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ditch the traditional turkey and ham and head to Sushi Marquee to watch the Cowboys play!

Ebb & Flow

Deep Ellum and Plano locations of Ebb & Flow will be open on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. and serving the restaurants full menu.

Republic Texas Tavern

Special Christmas Eve menu at Republic Texas Tavern features a Texas Chowda ($14), Brisket Bites ($16), Lobster Ravioli ($27), Seabass Milanaise ($32), Bacon Wrapped Petite Fillets ($37) and Smoked Prime rib ($45). Reservations starting at 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.