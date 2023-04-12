DALLAS(KDAF)— In the morning, we had clear skies and cold weather in the 50s in North Texas. This week is supposed to have another cold front. There’s a chance of severe thunderstorms in North Texas this Friday.

“NWS Fort Worth said, “Nice weather will continue with generally sunny skies and highs in the 70s or low 80s. There may be some patchy fog early over Central Texas, but it should dissipate mid to late morning. Otherwise, a few isolated storms may move in across the southeast this afternoon”.

There could be damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail on Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A dryline will invade the region on Friday. Although a strong cap will be in place, the humid air ahead of the dryline will be very unstable. If storms are able to develop Friday afternoon, they would quickly intensify. The resulting supercells would be capable of large hail, with a threat of damaging wind and tornadoes as well.

On Saturday, a cold front will drop the temperatures even more.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A cold front will arrive on Saturday ushering in noticeably cooler and drier air.

After Saturday, the temperatures will increase back to the mid-’70s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Sunday’s temperatures will be seasonally mild but with low humidity”.