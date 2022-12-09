DALLAS (KDAF) — Picking out the perfect holiday outfit can be tough, but luckily we’ve got friends over at the Galleria.

Brieana Lacaze is the owner of Apricot Lane Boutique and she shows us holiday party looks for all of your holiday parties.

Casual and cozy

Often times when hanging out with family, you end up being on the couch all day with your friends and family at that holiday party. Faux leather leggings are the way to go and Apricot Lane Boutique has them in all sizes. Their faux leather leggings are size inclusive, and who doesn’t love a good sparkle jacket underneath the perfect buttery soft sweater for any holiday occasion?

Option two is a great bootcut pant that you can be cozy and comfortable in with a perfect cold shoulder tuck.

Professional and polished

These looks are perfect for those holiday parties that you’re going to for your office for your partner’s work, something that you want to just look a little more polished for.

We love this option with a longer coat and a fancier dress that’s still a little form-fitting but very polished.

Or business pants with a fun bodysuit. You can’t go wrong with either of these looks and you’ll be the head of the party.

Fun and festive

Who doesn’t want to go to a fun party this holiday season while being festive at the same time. Our two looks here are all about sparkle.

This sparkly dress is the perfect holiday dress to be the life of the party. With the cutest little champagne earrings to ring in the new year.

Another fun and festive option is this tutu and reversible top that you can wear both ways. These looks are the perfect addition to your holiday party.