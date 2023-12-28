The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Close out the year in style at Lights All Night!

The 11th edition of Lights All Night, a two-day electronic dance music festival, will be at Dallas Market Hall on Dec. 30-31. The festival is known for having a multi-genre, star-studded lineup and incredibly fun vibes.

“We’re preparing for a sensory overload of electronic goodness with top-notch visual and audio production for the 2023 edition of what has become the premier New Year’s Eve Festival in Dallas, Texas,” their website said.

This year’s lineup includes Skrillex, Sullivan King, Peekaboo, Subtronics, and lots more.

For more information or to see this year’s lineup, visit their website.