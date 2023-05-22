DALLAS (KDAF) — “Mom it’s not a phase!”

Dallas has a goth and alternative scene that celebrates unique aesthetics, music, and individuality. May 22 marks World Goth Day, “A day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world,” World Goth Day Website said.

We have released a list of different goth, emo, and alternative concerts that will appease the diverse tastes of both goth enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Here are some concerts to start building the alternative itinerary of your goth dreams!

July 12 – Sad Summer Festival

August 1 – Rise Against, The Used, and Senses Fail

August 8 – New Found Glory

August 26 – Dashboard Confessional with Cartel

September 3 – Peter Hook And The Light

September 28 – My Chemical Romance

So, now that you’re in the know get ready to embrace the shadows, and let the music guide you this summer!