DALLAS (KDAF) — You may hear the sounds of honking and engines around the same time you hear a rooster, as Dallas and Fort Worth were just voted for the earliest commute in the nation.

Nationwide, 36.5 million workers (or 26.9% of commuters) begin their morning commute before 7 a.m., according to LLC.org. The organization recently released a study, ranking both cities with the highest percentage of workers on the road before 7 a.m.

“To determine our ranking, we analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data indicating which time workers leave their homes to go to work in 170 of the nation’s most populous cities. Specifically, we examined the percentage of commuters who leave for work between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to identify cities with the earliest commuters. Additionally, we considered the percentage of commuters who begin their commute between 8:30 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. to identify cities with the latest start times for their commutes,” the study mentioned.

Fort Worth, according to the study, ranks among the top 25 cities in the nation for earliest commute start times, with 3 in 10 (29.8%) commuters getting on the road before 7 a.m. In Dallas, one-quarter (24.7%) of commuters hit the road before the morning sun.

