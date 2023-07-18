Ticket prices start at $20 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Alexiam Foundation benefiting Children's Charities.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Brunch just got a whole lot exciting in Irving, TX!

On July 22, thousands will gather to attend Irving’s Annual Brunch Festival which will feature some of the local best brunch food and drinks. Mimosas, Micheladas, spiked coffees, French toast and specialty pancakes are just some of the foods and drinks you can expect to make an appearance.

There will also be a live DJ, food trucks and other vendors.

The festival will be held at the Toyota Music Factory, starting at noon to 6 p.m. Ticket prices start at $20 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Alexiam Foundation benefiting Children’s Charities.

They are available for purchase, here.