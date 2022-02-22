DALLAS (KDAF) — “Rise and brine!” That’s what the Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District is up to this week ahead of midweek’s expected winter weather.

TxDOT Dallas is beginning to pretreat bridges and overpasses ahead of the forecasted winter weather for Wednesday and Thursday. In a tweet, it said, “Rise and brine! With winter weather in the forecast this week… our crews are beginning pretreatments on bridges & overpasses. Stay weather alert and check travel conditions 24/7 at drivetexas.org.”

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will hit the region on Wednesday with another round expected to return on Thursday. With that, comes possible ice accumulation of 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch in some areas in North Texas which would result in hazardous driving conditions.

NWS Fort Worth