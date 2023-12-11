The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Meow Wolf Grapevine is hosting a very special New Year’s Eve Adultiverse with an ethereal countdown.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s Adultiverse will allow visitors to embark on a journey that challenges their dimension’s understanding, celebrating the Earthly concept of a “new year” in a realm where boundaries blur, and the creative possibilities are as infinite as the cosmos itself. This edition of Adultiverse will be on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Guests can experience the mesmerizing fusion of artistry and allure with Night Shade Burlesque, as enchanting performances redefine the boundaries of entertainment. Guests will be captivated by iconic performances, all while indulging in a spectrum of tantalizing beverages as they traverse through The Real Unreal.

“We’re ecstatic to usher in 2024 at Meow Wolf Grapevine,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine’s General Manager, Kelly Schwartz. “This Adultiverse will give visitors the opportunity to start the new year in an art wonderland that boldly pushes creative boundaries.”

Tickets are available now. Reserve your spot in this earthly odyssey that takes place on New Year’s Eve. All guests must be 21 or older to join in the fun. Meow Wolf team members will check IDs at the entrance to ensure compliance. The cafe at Meow Wolf Grapevine will be open for delicious snack options. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased with cash or credit card.