DALLAS (KDAF) — Fowling Warehouse in Dallas will be hosting its second annual New Year’s Eve Party!

Fowling, a game that combines football and bowling, was created by Detroit-area entrepreneur Chris Hutt and a group of friends in 2001 while tailgating at the Indy 500.

Starting at 9 p.m. enjoy Black Jack, Roulette tables, photo booths, live DJ and more! General admission starts at $80 per person.

The full menu will be available to order from, as well as specially-priced appetizers! Get more information as well as purchase your tickets here.