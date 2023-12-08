DALLAS (KDAF) — New Year’s Eve Live! at Texas Live! will be filled with live entertainment, food and a good time!

Countdown to the new year with a live DJ Performance set and countdown by LA DJ/Producer Borgeous. The 21+ event will also feature a ton of photo opportunities, a platinum lounge and a ball drop to ring in the New Year!

Food options will also be provided for purchase at Rangers Republic, Troy’s, Shift4 Arena, Pudge’s Pizza and Guy’s Taco Joint.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets and package bundles are available online.