DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the new year at Cowboy Chow in the downtown AT&T Discovery District!

With a mix of good food, good drinks, and good music, New Year’s Eve at Cowboy Chow is sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets range from $62 to $125, and include:

A delicious dinner buffet featuring a gourmet carving station, seasonal vegetables, snacks and dessert

One bottle of bubbly per table

A 360 photo booth

Live DJ

VIP bar access

Patio view of the plaza performances and media wall countdown

Get your tickets here.