DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the new year at Cowboy Chow in the downtown AT&T Discovery District!

With a mix of good food, good drinks, and good music, New Year’s Eve at Cowboy Chow is sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets range from $62 to $125, and include:

  • A delicious dinner buffet featuring a gourmet carving station, seasonal vegetables, snacks and dessert
  • One bottle of bubbly per table
  • A 360 photo booth
  • Live DJ
  • VIP bar access
  • Patio view of the plaza performances and media wall countdown

Get your tickets here.