The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the new year at Cowboy Chow in the downtown AT&T Discovery District!
With a mix of good food, good drinks, and good music, New Year’s Eve at Cowboy Chow is sure to be a night to remember.
Tickets range from $62 to $125, and include:
- A delicious dinner buffet featuring a gourmet carving station, seasonal vegetables, snacks and dessert
- One bottle of bubbly per table
- A 360 photo booth
- Live DJ
- VIP bar access
- Patio view of the plaza performances and media wall countdown
Get your tickets here.