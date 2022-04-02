DALLAS (STACKER) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Texas, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 63 billionaires in Texas.

#20. Bert Beveridge

– Net worth: $4.9 billion (#596 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: vodka

#19. Robert Rowling

– Net worth: $5.0 billion (#583 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#18. Robert Bass

– Net worth: $5.1 billion (#555 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil, investments

#17. Ken Fisher

– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#462 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: money management

#16. Tilman Fertitta

– Net worth: $5.9 billion (#459 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment

#15. Ray Lee Hunt

– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#396 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil, real estate

#14. Robert F. Smith

– Net worth: $6.7 billion (#388 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: private equity

#13. Milane Frantz

– Net worth: $6.8 billion (#383 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#12. Scott Duncan

– Net worth: $6.8 billion (#383 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#11. Dannine Avara

– Net worth: $6.8 billion (#383 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#10. Randa Duncan Williams

– Net worth: $6.8 billion (#382 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#9. Richard Kinder

– Net worth: $7.7 billion (#320 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#8. Jeffery Hildebrand

– Net worth: $7.9 billion (#311 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil

#7. Ann Walton Kroenke

– Net worth: $9.3 billion (#223 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Electra, Texas

– Source of wealth: Walmart

#6. Andrew Beal

– Net worth: $10.2 billion (#204 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: banks, real estate

#5. Stanley Kroenke

– Net worth: $10.7 billion (#196 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Electra, Texas

– Source of wealth: sports, real estate

#4. Jerry Jones

– Net worth: $11.3 billion (#187 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys

#3. Michael Dell

– Net worth: $56.9 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: Dell computers

#2. Alice Walton

– Net worth: $68.1 billion (#18 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

– Source of wealth: Walmart

#1. Elon Musk

– Net worth: $289.9 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

