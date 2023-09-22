The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Let’s do the Time Warp again!”

Cult Classic, The Rock Horror Show, is back just in time for spooky season! Opening night will be Sept. 28 with a preview Sept. 23.

“In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rocky,’ ” which is written on the Dallas Theater Center page.

The show will take place at the Kalita Humphrey’s Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, with the last day being OCt. 29. For more information including ticket sales, visit here.