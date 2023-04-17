DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s time to make room. There’s a restaurant coming back on the scene.

In honor of the 45th anniversary of Reunion Tower, a steakhouse, Crown Block will be having its grand opening on Monday, April 17.

The company announced on its Facebook said it will serve steak and seafood for its grand opening.

Crown Block said ” It will feature a rare steaks program, some of which be sourced from local ranchers, with prime beef. Texas Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Crown Block will also be plotting sushi and chilled seafood display that includes Gulf Seafood, and the bar program will incorporate Texas wines, beers, and sports.”.

You’ll love the great food and scenic view of Dallas at the steakhouse tonight, make sure to book your reservation on their website.