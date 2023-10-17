The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11, which is less than a month away.

There are several restaurants that will celebrate the holiday by honoring veterans with free or discounted meals. Veterans must show proof of military service to receive these offers.

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Veterans Day.

Barrel & Bones: Veterans will receive 50% off their food purchases all day long. 2801 Plano Pkwy., Suite #140, The Colony, 1011 South Main, Suite #110, Carrollton, 12300 Inwood Road, Dallas, and 1980 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch. barrelandbonestx.com.

Black Agave: Veterans will receive 50% off their food purchase all day long. 1980 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch. blackagavetx.com.

Bar Louie: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on Veteran’s Day with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only on Nov. 11.

Cantina Laredo: Veterans can have an entrée of their choice up to a $25 value. The restaurant will also host a Missing Warrior table, which uses various symbols to honor those who have served and died. 1125 Legacy Drive, Frisco, and 4546 Belt Line Road, Addison. cantinalaredo.com.

Chicken Salad Chick: On November 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Entrée with a valid military ID.

Dough Bro’s: Veterans will receive 50% off of their food all day long. 5181 Keller Springs Rd., Dallas, 1601 Airport Freeway, Bedford, 1941 Preston Rd., Plano, and 1980 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch, doughbro.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on Veterans Day. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Dunkin Donuts: Free donuts on Veterans Day at participating locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

El Chico: Veterans can have an entrée of their choice up to a $25 value. The restaurant will also host a Missing Warrior table, which uses various symbols to honor those who have served and died. 503 Interstate 30, Rockwall, 1549 South Bowen Rd., Pantego, and 7621 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills. elchico.com.

Fox & Hound: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on Veterans Day.

Hawaiian Bros: Veterans and active-duty military, plus their friends and family, get a free plate lunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on November 11.

Insomnia Cookies: Veterans and active-duty military get a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any in-store purchase all day on November 11.

Menchie’s: Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz of froyo free on Veterans Day with proof of service.