DALLAS (KDAF) — Becoming a millionaire is no small feat, especially if you earn it, but if you win it, you best be trying some slot machines to see if your lucky streak could continue.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident outside of Dallas-Fort Worth won $1 million off of a scratch ticket, “A Nevada, Texas resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

It was purchased at Mo’s Exxon on Highway 78 in Lavon. The big winner decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery explains, “This was the fifth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”