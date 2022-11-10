A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.

The Texas Lottery reports a DFW local has claimed a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket, “An Arlington resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas

Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

It was purchased at a Kroger on Green Oaks Boulevard in the city of Arlington. The new Texas Lottery millionaire has decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes,” The Texas Lottery reports.