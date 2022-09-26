DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.

Sure, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, or variations of these three are needed but a great breakfast has great pancakes. So, where do you need to go in order to get your fix of great breakfast?

Eat This, Not That! says that if you’re in the Lone Star State, there’s one restaurant that can satisfy your need. Crave Kitchen and Bar, “At Crave Kitchen and Bar, they are making chorizo pancakes. The pancakes are studded with spicy chorizo and served with two eggs, bacon, and sausage for a meat lovers’ breakfast.”

All you’ll have to do is travel down to El Paso for this incredible treat, as Crave Kitchen and Bar aims to serve its diners your favorite comfort foods with a fun twist, “Everything from mac and cheese with roasted green chilies to buttermilk fried chicken and waffles. Or our unfinishable blueberry pancake stack. With our selection of over 70 beers from around the world and our fine wine selection which pairs well with many of our entrees. Crave has something for everyone.”

This stems from the publication’s report of the best pancakes in every state as they’re making sure if you’re on a road trip from the best brunch spots across the country, they’ve got it laid out for you plainly.

“Pancakes are a breakfast staple. Most of the time, you’ll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you’re willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We’re talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream.” Eat This, Not That!