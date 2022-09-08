DALLAS (KDAF) — “They call me Nando the Relentless… because I just never relent.”

Just before the premiere of this year’s Emmy Awards, a new report from My Telescope says the horror comedy mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows is the most searched-for comedy TV show in the country and in Texas.

The series follows the story of multiple Victorian-era vampires living in Staten Island. The show is a spinoff of the 2014 film What We Do In The Shadows directed by and starring Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clemente. After the release and success of the film, Clemente went on to create the series.

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudekis came in second with it being the most searched Emmy-nominated series in 7 states. Abbott Elementary came in third.

In the drama category, HBO Max darling Euphoria was the most searched drama TV show in Texas.

