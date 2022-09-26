DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?

Everyone knows that subs/sandwiches at Subway, Jersey Mikes, Firehouse, and others are delicious and easy go-tos; but there’s nothing quite like a local sandwich or sub.

A report from Love Food has found the best sub/sandwich store in every state across the U.S.; how many of these have you tried? “Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US,” the report said.

The report says the best sub sandwich shop can be found in the city of Austin at Tucci’s Southside Subs!

“Locally sourced deli meats and freshly baked bread are used for the very special hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks turned out at the popular Tucci’s Southside Subs, owned by Pennsylvania-born David Tucci. The two shops, both in South Austin, are go-to places for classic Italian subs so good that they put every other sandwich in the shade. They make a great veggie sub too, although everything on the menu is delicious.” Love Food

This sub shop serves up the best east coast Italian subs and Philly cheesesteaks in the entire state; better yet, this store with two locations is locally owned and operated.

The restaurant says, “Pennsylvania native David Tucci grew up in an Italian family where he acquired a taste for East Coast Italian subs and Philly cheesesteaks. After moving to Austin in 1982 to get his business degree from the University of Texas, he took a job at a local sub shop where he worked his way up. In 2008, David went out on his own and founded Tucci’s Southside Subs, opening two locations. Wanting to bring quality East Coast subs to Austin, he chose Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses and custom-made East Coast hoagie rolls from the New World Bakery. To this day, all ingredients are sliced fresh daily and served on bread that is made from scratch nightly….just real food served by real people. Over the years Tucci’s Southside Sub has become an independent South Austin staple known in our community for the highest quality subs in town! “