DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else’s culture is through food. No matter what culture you’re looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.

Latinx Heritage Month is upon us and Yelp isn’t letting it slip by without highlighting a dish from Spain, paella. So, they took the time to find the best restaurants around the U.S. and Canada for this seafood and rice dish.

The report says, “Who says you can’t have everything your heart desires in a dish? That’s what paella basically is! We’re highlighting this signature dish, which originated in Valencia, Spain (along the Mediterranean coast) and for centuries has united families and loved ones across the table.”

So, while the report highlights the top spots in the country, we’re going to highlight Texas’ top paella spot, E B Latin Bistro. This restaurant can be found in the city of Plano on the west side of Prestonwood Park, next to The Shops at Willow Bend.

At E B Latin Bistro, diners can dig into some delicious appetizers, house specials like the Paella, Paella Con Verduras & Paella Del Mar, Latin grill, Cuban sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, enchiladas, Latin wraps, sides, and, of course, desserts.

Their website touts, “E.B. Latin Bistro offers authentic Latin cuisine. We use fresh local ingredients and special seasonings to prepare all our delicious dishes.”