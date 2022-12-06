DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world.

None truly better than its barbecue though, as it is a reality that everything is bigger in Texas, and when it comes to BBQ, Texas does it right.

That’s why when we checked out Reader’s Digest rankings of the best sandwiches from every state in the country, it wasn’t a surprise to see a familiar sandwich get top honors for Texas. The best sandwich from the state of Texas is the ever-so-delicious beef brisket sandwich.

“Juicy, slow-smoked brisket—often cured with coffee and served with pickles, cheese, or jalapeños—satisfies even Lone Star-sized appetites,” the report said.

In order to make sure you can get the very best brisket sandwich around town, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for it around Dallas:

Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

The Salt Lick

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Maple Landing

Cattleack Barbeque – North Dallas

Mike Anderson’s BBQ House – Oak Lawn

The Porch – Lower Greenville

LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar – East Dallas

Douglas Bar and Grill