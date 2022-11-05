DALLAS (KDAF) — Scenario: you’re in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you’re just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for? Easy answer, Chinese take out.

Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! No need to be in a rush on this day, as it’s time to truly enjoy one of the best cuisines known to mankind.

“The day is dedicated to Chinese cuisine, which is very diverse, including all dishes, such as meals, and desserts. This is a holiday for all fans and lovers of Chinese cuisine. For those who have not yet had the chance to try Chinese cuisine, this day is a great opportunity to do so,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from LoveFood on the best Chinese restaurant in every state and D.C. in 2022 and the Texas pick is down in the southeast. You’ll have to head down to Houston’s Hu’s Cooking for the best Chinese restaurant in the Lone Star State.

“This laid-back Chinese fusion spot impresses with beautifully prepared, classic dishes. On the menu are traditional favorites like dan dan noodles and pan-fried pork dumplings, alongside some more adventurous dishes. People particularly love the dry pots – with choices from cauliflower to squid – and the incredible sweet-skinned duck, a take on Peking duck,” the report said.