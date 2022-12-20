DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with travel near and far, plane or car, and arriving at the airport early has been important for decades.

This notion has been instilled into families for generations now, arriving early at the airport can give travelers peace of mind, and some extra time to relax and grab a bite to eat before departing to their desired destination.

However, the question of just how early you need to arrive at the airport remains up in the air, until now. A report from Upgraded Points checked out the 15 airports across the country where it’s most important to arrive early and just how early you need to arrive for your flight.

The report said, “Between bustling holiday crowds and outlandishly-long security lines, a little pre-planning can go a long way. Plus, who wants to miss holiday dinner instead of spending a few extra hours (or days) waiting for the next flight out?”

When it comes to airports in Texas you need to be arriving just under three hours before your flight:

DFW Airport – 2 hours and 50 minutes

George Bush Intercontinental Airport – 2 hours and 55 minutes

Image Credit: Upgraded Points

“Coming in at number 5 is ​​Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which requires passengers to arrive 2 hours and 50 minutes before their scheduled departure time. The airport spans 17,207 acres, so wear your comfortable walking shoes,” the report said.

