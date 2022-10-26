DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the south and around the United States knows that one of the most sought-after fried foods is fried chicken, but there’s a close food neighbor that might just be bringing an even tastier punch to the table.

Enter in the chicken fried steak. Wednesday, October 26 is National Chicken Fried Steak Day, and we know Texans love a big plate of CFS.

“Crispy breading and creamy gravy — just a few things you can look forward to on October 26, National Chicken Fried Steak Day. It’s a Southern cuisine classic. So, break out your deep fryer, get your gravy ladle ready and get excited to have a full belly of Southern fried goodness,” NationalToday says.

We checked out a report from Wide Open Eats on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Texas that will, “Change your life.”

Mary’s Cafe – Strawn

Richter’s Antler Cafe – Spring Branch

Jake & Dorothy’s Cafe – Stephenville

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill – Austin

Fred’s Texas Cafe – Fort Worth

Miller’s Seawall Grill – Galveston

Pappy’s Cafe – Houston

Ellen’s Southern Kitchen and Bar – Dallas

Skeet’s Texas Grill – Abilene

Scotty’s Soul Food and BBQ – Midland

The report said, “Chicken fried steak is every Texan’s dream comfort food meal so it is no surprise that in the Lone Star State, they know how to serve theirs up pipin’ hot, smothered in cream gravy, and with sides that will make your taste buds sing with glee.”