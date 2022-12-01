DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’ve made it to December which means it’s officially the holiday season and Texas sure knows how to celebrate.

To make matters more festive, Thursday, Dec. 1 is National Christmas Lights Day!

“Today, electric lights are an integral part of the winter holiday season, and certainly aren’t exclusive to Christmas. As we get ready for the end of the year, let’s string up our lights and celebrate. ‘Tis the season, after all,” National Today said.

Everything is bigger in Texas, as they say, and Christmas is no different. A report from Trips To Discover has found the top 10 Christmas towns in the state of Texas and the holiday spirit is truly overflowing from these spots.

“Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. The top Christmas towns below go all out for the holiday season. From magical light displays to festivals focused around the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas,” the report said.

Without further ado, these are the top Christmas Towns in Texas:

Grapevine Fredericksburg Wimberley San Antonio Richmond Jefferson College Station Galveston Marshall Grand Prairie