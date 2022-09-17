DALLAS (KDAF) — “All my exes live in Texas and Texas is a place I’d dearly love to be but all my exes live in Texas and that’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee.”

Goodness gracious, don’t we all love George Strait? Because we know that you read that first line in your sing-song, didn’t you? We did and country music is a staple of Texas. That’s why we’re taking a look at the most famous country singers that hail from the Lone Star State.

Saturday, September 17, is International Country Music Day! NationalToday says, “The U.S. may have the right to claim that rock and roll originated within its borders, but country & western, also quintessentially American, predates rock by some twenty years. To celebrate country music is to celebrate American history.”

Hello Music Theory put together a list of the most famous country music singers from Texas and we at KDAF are gushing over the memories of these incredible artists and the songs they’ve brought to the country music scene.

George Strait – Poteet

Willie Nelson – Abbott

Waylon Jennings – Littlefield

George Jones – Saratoga

Don Williams – Floydada

Larry Gatlin – Seminole

Gene Autry – Tioga

Tanya Tucker – Seminole

Kenny Rogers – Houston

Miranda Lambert – Longview

For more from Hello Music Theory’s list, click here!