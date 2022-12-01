DALLAS (KDAF) — We all hate traffic. There is nothing more frustrating than being at a standstill for no apparent reason.
As we all know, some areas of town are just more prone to traffic than others, and in the spirit of investigation, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute has released a list of the most congested roadways in the state of Texas.
Here are the top 10 picks:
- W Loop Fwy / IH610
- Woodall Rodgers Fwy / SS 366
- IH 35
- Eastex Fwy / IH 69 / US 59
- Southwest Fwy / IH 69 / US 59
- North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287
- IH 345 / US 75 / IH 45
- N Loop W Fwy / IH 610
- US 75
- Gulf Fwy / IH 45
For the full list, click here.