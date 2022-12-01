DALLAS (KDAF) — We all hate traffic. There is nothing more frustrating than being at a standstill for no apparent reason.

As we all know, some areas of town are just more prone to traffic than others, and in the spirit of investigation, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute has released a list of the most congested roadways in the state of Texas.

Here are the top 10 picks:

W Loop Fwy / IH610 Woodall Rodgers Fwy / SS 366 IH 35 Eastex Fwy / IH 69 / US 59 Southwest Fwy / IH 69 / US 59 North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287 IH 345 / US 75 / IH 45 N Loop W Fwy / IH 610 US 75 Gulf Fwy / IH 45

For the full list, click here.