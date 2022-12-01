DALLAS (KDAF) — We all hate traffic. There is nothing more frustrating than being at a standstill for no apparent reason.

As we all know, some areas of town are just more prone to traffic than others, and in the spirit of investigation, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute has released a list of the most congested roadways in the state of Texas.

Here are the top 10 picks:

  1. W Loop Fwy / IH610
  2. Woodall Rodgers Fwy / SS 366
  3. IH 35
  4. Eastex Fwy / IH 69 / US 59
  5. Southwest Fwy / IH 69 / US 59
  6. North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287
  7. IH 345 / US 75 / IH 45
  8. N Loop W Fwy / IH 610
  9. US 75
  10. Gulf Fwy / IH 45

For the full list, click here.