DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s about that time to get the kids and your friends and family geared up for the 2022 Halloween holiday and it’s sure about to be a good one. The big question is, what are the best cities in Texas for trick-or-treating?

Make sure to get the candy bags and buckets ready for a night of fun and spookiness over the Halloween weekend and October 31, the official day of Halloween. We checked out a report from Kuru Footwear on the best cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween with a keen look at Texas.

The report says, “If you’re more interested in candy than Halloween spirit, we have the scoop for you! We analyzed a variety of data sources to determine the best cities for trick-or-treating in every state (except for Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii where that data wasn’t available), so you can make the best use of your time come Halloween night.”

The report determined the top cities based on each of their Halloween spirit, safety, population density, and median income. Here are the top cities for trick-or-treating in Texas:

Stratford Eastland Cisco Kermit Boerne Merkel University Park Crane Dimmitt Abilene

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and if you want your candy bag to be bigger and better you might want to set your sights on Stratford, Eastland or Cisco. Those are the Top 3 cities for trick or treating in the Lone Star State,” the report said.