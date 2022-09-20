DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the most popular pizza in America? Some say it’s cheese, some go all the way with supreme, while others stick with the tried and true, pepperoni pizza.

Having a good pizza with some succulent pepperoni on top can prove to be an other-worldly experience and even more so when enjoyed with friends. Tuesday, September 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

NationaToday says, “Pizza might be most heavily associated with Italy, but the pepperoni pizza is purely American. Served on more than a third of American pizza orders, it’s safe to say that pepperoni is the U.S.’s favorite topping, and that’s a reason to celebrate.”

Now, when it comes to delivery there are the go-to’s like Papa Johns, Dominos, Pizza Hut, and others; but we know that good, legit pizza is found elsewhere. That’s why we checked out Pizzaware’s report of the best pizza in Dallas, and yes we’re starving for a slice or even a whole pie right about now.

“Dallas is a bustling city in northern Texas, with plenty to do and see for locals and visitors alike. Beloved for the Dallas Cowboys football team, as is also the cultural hub of the southwest region,” the report says.

You’ll want to give this list some serious consideration when it comes to the next opportunity for some pizza time for dinner, lunch, or shoot, even breakfast if you’re feeling super frisky:

Cane Rosso

Fireside Pies

Olivella’s

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop

Mimi’s Pizzeria

Serious Pizza

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine

Zoli’s NY Pizza

Campisi’s Restaurant

Cavalli

Zalat