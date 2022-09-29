DALLAS (KDAF) — For decades and who knows how much longer than that Americans have needed a cup of coffee to get their day started, or as an afternoon pick-me-up; it’s time to celebrate this incredible tradition and treat on National Coffee Day.

That’s right, Thursday, September 29 is coffee’s national holiday, and it’s a treat built by beans and should be celebrated by consuming even more coffee beans. “Pick up a cup of coffee for a coworker, friend, family member, schoolmate, or even the security guard you pass on the street everyday,” NationalToday says.

So, where can you get the best cup of coffee around Dallas and North Texas? Eater Dallas released a list of the best coffee shops the area has to offer and if you’re looking for a simple black coffee or even a seriously dressed-up latte, you’re in the right place.

“Want to park your laptop at the area’s best caffeination destinations? Head to one of these essential Dallas coffee shops for perfect lattes, super-potent iced coffee, light lunches, pastries, and, of course, atmosphere,” the report says.

Staycation Coffee – Richardson

White Rock Coffee – Dallas

El Porton Coffee – Dallas

La La Land Kind Cafe – Dallas

Ascension Coffee – Multiple locations

Summer Moon Coffee – Fort Worth

Peaberry Coffee – Dallas

Black Coffee – Fort Worth

Window Seat Coffee – Dallas

For the full list from Eater Dallas, click here.