DALLAS (KDAF) — The food is always important when trying to find a new restaurant to eat at, but have you ever considered a restaurant’s sexiness for your next date night?

Well, we were curious about the sexiest restaurants around Dallas-Fort Worth and we checked out a report from Gayot to answer that very question.

“A demure dining room filled with candles and flowers is fine for a run-of-the-mill romantic night, but sometimes you want a restaurant that sets a more seductive scene.

Let the sparks fly at one of these top sexy restaurants in Dallas/Fort Worth, presented in alphabetical order, where the décor plays the part of an aphrodisiac,” the report said.

So, without further ado, the best sexy restaurants around DFW:

CBD Provisions

Cru Food & Wine Bar

Dragonfly

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Steel Restaurant & Lounge

