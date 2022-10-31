A dog dressed as a witch for Halloween. Golden retriever in Halloween room with pumpkins, bats, spiders

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is a fun time for the whole family, but it’s not always fun when you’re a pet owner.

From runaways to poison, there can be huge ramifications if pet owners aren’t careful this holiday season.

So, in the spirit of safety, Veterinarians.org has released five tips for pet owners on Halloween. Here are their tips:

Keep Halloween Candy Out of Reach . Here are some of the foods that are toxic to pets: Raisins Chocolate Candy Corn Xylitol

. Here are some of the foods that are toxic to pets: Make sure pet costumes are comfortable

Protect Pets From Halloween Decorations

Keep Anxious Pets Calm . Here are some signs your pet has anxiety Pacing and shaking Hiding Running away Panting and elevated heart rate Gastrointestinal Issues Unusual Behaviors

. Here are some signs your pet has anxiety Keep Pets Identifiable

